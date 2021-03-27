Peninsula group plans 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in Newport News

Yan Lin, president of the PCAA, said the group was hoping to push back against hatred in the wake of the shooting in Atlanta, where eight people were killed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Chinese American Association is planning to hold a "Stop Asian Hate" solidarity rally at the Newport News Police headquarters on Saturday.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yan Lin, president of the PCAA, said the group was hoping to push back against hatred in the wake of the shooting in Atlanta, where eight people were killed - six of them, Asian women.

"We are afraid just because we're Asian and we hear about all these things happening around the country," she said. "We all have families, and we all have kids."

Lin said the PCAA wanted to see a kinder world for her community.

"Our purpose is to show our solidarities," she said. "We don't want to live in fear - we're scared, but we don't want to live in fear forever."