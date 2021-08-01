Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

Dozen of states and cities have created programs aimed at keeping eviction cases out of the courts.

VIRGINIA, USA — The threat of widespread evictions during the coronavirus pandemic has inspired reforms to a U.S. system that has in the past offered few protections for tenants.

Many others have passed legislation ensuring tenants have legal representation in eviction cases.

Some have approved measures sealing eviction records, which makes it easier for a tenant to find a new apartment.