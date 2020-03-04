Facebook page helps customers locate hard to find products in this pandemic

Grocery Stores Hampton Roads is leading thousands to the products they need.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Customers who keep running to the store trying to find those hard to locate items like toilet paper increase their risk of catching the Coronavirus.

That is precisely why Darci Berkovich of Virginia Beach started the Facebook page "Grocery Stores Hampton Roads."

Berkovich says the page has taken off with posts from people looking for help finding an item that someone else was able to locate. It has more than 4,000 members.

"I thought we can help each other, if there are several people at this grocery store and they see things are out of stock there, then they can help the community to not go to that same store," says Berkovich.

In the meantime, pick up information on where to go to find what they are looking for. A scroll through the timeline shows tips on where to find toilet paper, hand sanitizer, meats and more.

Berkovich recalls the one time a mother was looking for a specific brand of baby formula. Grocery Stores Hampton Roads led her in the right direction.