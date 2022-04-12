American Airlines, Gary Sinise Foundation taking families of deceased military members to Disney World

the Gary Sinise Foundation's Snowball Express program is back after a two year pause for the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 1,900 family members of fallen service members will get to go to Disney World in Orlando thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation and presenting sponsor American Airlines.

The special trip is made possible through the Gary Sinise Foundation's Snowball Express program, according to American Airlines.

This year, there will be more families flown than any year before, American Airlines said.

The families will travel on 11 donated American Airlines charter aircraft staffed with all-volunteer crews.

The charters will make stops in 22 cities across the country, and hundreds of additional participants will travel from places around the world, including Guam, Japan and West Africa.

The Gary Sinise Foundation supports thousands of families of our fallen military heroes year-round through their Snowball Express program with empowerment workshops and regional community events, American Airlines said.