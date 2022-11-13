Family Fest at Virginia MOCA connects people of all ages with art

The four-hour event celebrated current exhibitions with inspired art making, a performance by the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia and more.

NORFOLK, Va. — People came together at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art Sunday morning for Family Fest.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was aimed at celebrating the current exhibitions.

The celebration was carried out with inspired art making, gallery activities and more, according to the museum's website.

The event featured a chance to meet and create with exhibiting artists Megan Wynne and Heather Beardsley.