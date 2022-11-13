x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Family Fest at Virginia MOCA connects people of all ages with art

The four-hour event celebrated current exhibitions with inspired art making, a performance by the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia and more.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — People came together at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art Sunday morning for Family Fest

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was aimed at celebrating the current exhibitions

The celebration was carried out with inspired art making, gallery activities and more, according to the museum's website. 

The event featured a chance to meet and create with exhibiting artists Megan Wynne and Heather Beardsley. 

The Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia also performed, and young artists were honored with a gallery at the end of the event. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out