Family Fest at Virginia MOCA connects people of all ages with art

NORFOLK, Va. — People came together at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art Sunday morning for Family Fest.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was aimed at celebrating the current exhibitions.
The celebration was carried out with inspired art making, gallery activities and more, according to the museum's website.
The event featured a chance to meet and create with exhibiting artists Megan Wynne and Heather Beardsley.
The Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia also performed, and young artists were honored with a gallery at the end of the event.