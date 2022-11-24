Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition

Volunteers with Calvary Revival Church have offered a free hot meal to anyone in need.

NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event.

Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.

Most importantly, they offered a shoulder and an ear to anyone who wanted to talk about recent tragedies.

"We have all been talking about what happened in Chesapeake," McBath said. "Fear has replaced where love should be, and we want to offer hope to our communities now more than ever."

McBath is referring to the devastating mass shooting in Chesapeake that took the lives of 7 people at a Walmart Supercenter Tuesday night.

McBath said some volunteers considered backing out of Feed the City out of respect for the victims but ultimately decided to continue.

"We're hoping we can bring hope to the community today and encourage people to keep giving and don't close up the love in despite of what we are seeing."

In the end, hundreds of people came to Calvary Revival Church to enjoy their community and give thanks for what they have. McBath said to those who were unable to celebrate because of the grief, that too is alright.

"Talk when you are able to, grab a meal when you can," McBath said. "What we need now is healing and if that's a bit of turkey that's good, and if not we're here for everyone whenever you need it."