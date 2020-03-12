Feeding the frontline: Local nurses start weekly food delivery for COVID healthcare staff

A Virginia Beach group called the Pantry Box Project has started sending daily reminders to hospital staff and EMS workers that the community still cares.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are soaring in Hampton Roads which is once again putting a huge strain on our health care workers.

A Virginia Beach group called the Pantry Box Project has started sending daily reminders to hospital staff and EMS workers that the community still cares.

Granola bars, fruit snacks, juice: it’s all being hand-delivered to feed the frontline.

“They don’t really have time to sit down for a meal,” said Pantry Box Project Organizer Pam Blais. “When you are working in the emergency department and the ICU, I mean literally you are on your feet for 14 hours straight.”

That’s where the Pantry Box Project comes in. Blais formed the group with her friend Cathy Fox in September.

“We knew at some point the restaurants would not be able to give, and they were giving a lot,” Blais said.

Both women know the struggles well, with over 30 years of nursing experience. They said former colleagues in the area tell them hospital beds are filling back up with COVID patients.

“These patients are very sick, and acuity is high across the system,” Blais said.

Businesses also chip in. Every week they deliver donations from Brugger’s Bagels, Tropical Smoothie, Dollar Tree, Aldi, Harris Teeter, and more.

They even give out bananas with uplifting notes written on them.

“When you give somebody a banana that hasn’t eaten for eight or nine hours, or gone to the bathroom, and it says, 'You inspire us,'” said co-organizer Fox. “I’ve had nurses and I’ve had doctors that cry.”

The duo said they won’t get up and are even hoping to give, long-term.

“We are starting our own foundation and it is called Care for Frontline,” Blais said. “We are hoping that will roll out in January.”

Blais said their mission is to let staff know they aren’t crushing COVID alone, leaving no hospital, EMS, or health department behind.

“We don’t want to forget about the very people that are making the sacrifice,” Blais said. “Yes, it is their job, but nobody signed up to work in a pandemic.”

Anyone who wants to lend a hand can visit the Pantry Box Project Facebook page.

Donations can also be made through the Tidewater Jewish Foundation.