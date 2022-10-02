Fight at Newport News middle school involved family members, district says

According to Newport News Public Schools, the incident happened at Gildersleeve Middle School during lunch.

A fight between two students at a Newport News middle school involved family members on Thursday, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) said.

An altercation started after one student allegedly struck another student. One of the students had three members present, some of whom got involved in the incident. Price said the family members were at the school for a scheduled meeting.

Faculty and staff worked together to stop the situation quickly. No one was seriously injured.