Fire at Olde Huntersville business in Norfolk under investigation

The incident happened at Atlantic Paper Stock, located in the Olde Huntersville area at 1832 Church Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (NFR) said it responded to a business in the Olde Huntersville area that caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at Atlantic Paper Stock, located at 1832 Church Street. Firefighters responded at 3:15 p.m. and had the fire under control a little more than 20 minutes later.

When crews showed up, there was nothing visible from the outside, but they found the fire inside. NFR didn't share what exactly caught on fire or what caused it. No injuries have been reported so far.