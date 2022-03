The fire was reported to be in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive, which is near Virginia Wesleyan University.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person and a pet were killed after a Campus East townhouse caught on fire Thursday evening, the Virginia Beach Fire Department said.

The fire was reported to be in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive, which is near Virginia Wesleyan University. The fire department tweeted about it at 7:49 p.m.

The fire department said the cause of the fire hasn't been determined. The incident is under investigation.