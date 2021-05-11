Holiday helping hands: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, other organizations receive surprise donations

In total, 2,682 pounds of food were brought to the food bank, which will create more than 2,235 meals for the Hampton Roads community and beyond.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore got unexpected holiday gifts on Wednesday morning.

Multiple truckloads of food and a check for $19,500 were delivered to the organization as part of the "Hall-idays of Giving" campaign that was started by the Hall Toyota Virginia Beach dealership.

“Through our Hall-idays of Giving, we want to recognize non-profit organizations that are doing so much in the Virginia Beach community -- non-profits who are doing amazing work in our community specifically in the areas of access to transportation, education, and veteran support," said Bill Baker, the division president of Hall Toyota Virginia Beach and MileOne Autogroup.

"We are honored to support the critical work that they do and the resources they provide.”

In total, 2,682 pounds of food were brought to the food bank, which will create more than 2,235 meals for the Hampton Roads community and beyond.

$100,000 will be distributed to six organizations, including the food bank.

The other recipients are as follows: