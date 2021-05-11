Holiday helping hands: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, other organizations receive surprise donations

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 5, 2021.
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore got unexpected holiday gifts on Wednesday morning.
Multiple truckloads of food and a check for $19,500 were delivered to the organization as part of the "Hall-idays of Giving" campaign that was started by the Hall Toyota Virginia Beach dealership.
“Through our Hall-idays of Giving, we want to recognize non-profit organizations that are doing so much in the Virginia Beach community -- non-profits who are doing amazing work in our community specifically in the areas of access to transportation, education, and veteran support," said Bill Baker, the division president of Hall Toyota Virginia Beach and MileOne Autogroup.
"We are honored to support the critical work that they do and the resources they provide.”
In total, 2,682 pounds of food were brought to the food bank, which will create more than 2,235 meals for the Hampton Roads community and beyond.
$100,000 will be distributed to six organizations, including the food bank.
The other recipients are as follows:
- An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News, which partners with local school districts and will help provide field trips.
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, which will use the donation to fund transportation expenses for cancer patients who need help getting to treatments.
- Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, which is a nonprofit that will use the donation to transport elderly patients to and from their various doctor's appointments.
- Vetshouse Incorporated, which will use the donations to provide services to veterans in need of housing, employment and other necessities.
- DriveSmartVA, which is a program that started in Richmond but will expand to Virginia Beach to help promote and teach the importance of safe driving.