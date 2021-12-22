Food bank fulfills holiday rush as families in need get ready for Christmas

Food banks hosted some of their last meal distributions of the year on Wednesday to help families get a Christmas dinner on the table.

HAMPTON, Va. — A long line of cars filed around the parking lot in single file at the Hampton Coliseum on Wednesday. In those cars were families from across Hampton Roads who are in need of food assistance this holiday.

"This is one of the highest numbers that we've seen, probably since the beginning of COVID," said Karen Joyner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, which was hosting Wednesday's mobile food pantry.

Joyner said it's the final stretch before Christmas, as more people try to get food on the table and presents under the tree.

"If you spend all your money doing that, you may not have enough money to pay for food on a regular basis, so this is really important for the families to celebrate the holidays together and have enough to eat," said Joyner.

It's the cheery attitude from the volunteers greeting each of the hundreds of drivers rolling into the Hampton Coliseum to pick up boxes of food that are giving people hope this holiday. Sandy Branner has been volunteering at the mobile food pantries over the last two years.

"Oh, it's very heartwarming to see all these people, because these people really do need help," she said as she continued to greet families driving up to get food.