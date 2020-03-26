Food Lion donates $100,000 to foodbanks in Hampton Roads area

Foodbanks in the Hampton Roads area will receive $100,000 in donations from Food Lion to help feed children and seniors in need.

VIRGINIA, USA — Food Lion plans to donate $100,000 to food banks in the region in order to provide meals to children and the elderly in need.

The Foodbank Southeastern Virginia and Foodbank Eastern Shore will receive $70,000 to aid their support of prepared and packaged meals.

Food Lion will also donate $30,000 to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to help purchase food for children in need of food assistance.

These donations are part of a larger $600,000 donation package in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Nourishing our neighbors and setting them up for success is core to everything we do,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “No child should have to worry about an empty belly, and no senior should worry about making the choice between their medicine and their next meal. That’s why we’ve always made fighting hunger a priority through Food Lion Feeds. We know our neighbors are counting on us right now and we’re committed to nourish all our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve. We’ll continue to stay closely connected to our community partners and ensure we do everything we can to help provide stability during this uncertain time.”

The grocery store chain released this statement related to the donation: