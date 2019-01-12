VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the 38th year, the Virginia Beach Christmas Market is back inside the Virginia Beach Convention Center for Thanksgiving Weekend.

The market features around 250 artists from all over the country, selling one-of-a-kind handmade gifts and décor that you won’t find at your local mall.

“Certainly on a rainy day like today, we want them to just come in and just be surrounded by Christmas,” event director Denise Wynn said. “We tried to transform the hall into something that just brings in the Christmas spirit.”

But it’s not just the season for shopping and decorating your home, it’s also the season of giving.

The Christmas Market teamed up with the Foodbank once again this year. Attendees who brought a canned good, got a dollar off admission.

Foodbank Volunteer Andrew Feret said they collected more than 20,000 cans over the weekend from thousands of people who wanted to check out the oldest and largest Christmas market in Hampton Roads.

“Well you see the truck behind us, it’s about two-thirds full, but we always need more,” he said. “These are distributed through churches and other organizations, as well as at the Foodbank, itself. It can do a lot. That can be the difference between making rent that month and not.”

