Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday.

Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.

Neighbors say they relied on the store and they need the support.

On Friday morning, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held a giveaway to help those in need.

Organizers say they served more than 200 households.