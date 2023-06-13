Foodbank holds drive-thru distribution event in Virginia Beach

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held a food distribution event at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Inflation continues to impact families in Hampton Roads and across the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held another food distribution event at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. The goal: to help fill the pantries of those in need.

A spokesperson for the Foodbank said 1,611 households were served at Tuesday's distribution, and were given approximately 40 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable food.

You can help the Foodbank by donating money at any time or by volunteering your time at one of the events that they hold almost every day of the week.