Foodbank's drive-thru food distribution serves hundreds in Virginia Beach

It marks the 14th drive-thru food distribution event at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater since December 2020.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held a drive-thru food distribution event in Virginia Beach for the 14th time since December 2020. Free meals reached hundreds of people in need and drivers lefts with roughly 40 pounds of food in their trunks

“It helps to make sure they have enough because things are so high now,” said Linda Adams, a Virginia Beach resident.

As Adams waited in line for food at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, she kept her neighbors in mind.

“I like to deliver it to different people and make sure that they’re stocked. I have some disabled friends that can’t get out and come and get it,” she said.

Adams left with a trunk full of food which she knows will go to good use. She said some of the food she gave away fed a family of four for about two weeks.

“We have about 31,000 residents in Virginia Beach that are experiencing food insecurity every day,” said Chris Tan, the CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

He said frequent drive-thru events help to quickly get food to hundreds of people. On average, Tan said the event serves between 1,700 to 1,800 households.

“Last distribution, we got out 88,000 meals in four hours,” he said.

Tan said they try to hold food distribution at times when families see stress to their food budget. They hope these boxes of food will take the load off for many people shopping for the new school year.

For those planning to attend future drive-thru distributions, Tan is encouraging you to help your neighbors too.

“By seeing if there’s an elderly couple or anybody that maybe can’t make it out here today or don’t have transportation, you can pick up to three households,” Tan said.