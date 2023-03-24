Foodbank to provide food to those impacted by Family Dollar fire last year in Norfolk

Friday morning, the Foodbank will hold an emergency food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire that destroyed a Family Dollar store in Norfolk last September continues to have an impact on people who live in the area and now no longer have a place to buy most groceries within their neighborhood.

In the six months since the fire, the Foodbank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore has been trying to help fill the gap.

Friday morning, the Foodbank will hold an emergency food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store that was destroyed at 720 Church Street, at the intersection with Brambleton Avenue.

On site, volunteers and Foodbank staff will distribute boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce. Each box they distribute will hold about 35 pounds of food.