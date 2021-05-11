Supply running low at Hampton Roads foodbanks, leaders hope for extra holiday donations

Since the beginning of the pandemic, food insecurity has gotten worse and local foodbanks have seen more demand. But they are struggling to get enough donations.

NORFOLK, Va. — The need for help this holiday season isn't limited to gifts.

19 million pounds of food flew off the shelves at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in 2020, according to COO Bob Latvis.

“That was our highest number on record, so the demand is ever-increasing,” Latvis said.

Latvis said they are working hard to keep food on many tables, but 2021 is hitting them with new challenges.

“You see shortages at the stores,” Latvis said. “We see the same shortages in terms of donations from them.”

The foodbank must make up for that gap from their own wallets, but rising food prices are another obstacle.

“The price for consumers, the price for us goes up, so we are seeing the financial demand on the foodbank increase as well,” Latvis said.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank head Karen Joyner said they are facing the same challenges.

“Right now, we are at about the lowest level of donations,” Joyner said.

But the holidays are just around the corner.

“We are truly counting on this holiday season for folks to really open up their heart and donate,” Latvis said

In two weeks, foodbank leaders hope to stack on donations during the Mayflower Marathon food drives across Hampton Roads.

“Canned goods, nonperishable items, and the only perishable items we really want are turkeys,” Joyner said. “And if you can’t do that, you can certainly bring your monetary donation.”

Joyner said it’s the biggest fundraiser for both foodbanks and a great chance to help your neighbors.