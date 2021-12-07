Fort Monroe YMCA to host annual Holiday Plunge

After your freezing dip in the bay, there will be plenty of goodies to help you warm up.

The Fort Monroe YMCA in Hampton will be hosting their 5th annual Holiday Plunge this Saturday, Dec.11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Paradise Ocean Club.

Participants will jump into the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for the YMCA Guardian Program, which helps connect local kids to summer programs at the YMCA.

“This scholarship fund ensures all children experience summer camp at Fort Monroe regardless of the family’s financial situation,” said Adam Klutts, the president and CEO of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas. “What better way to celebrate the holiday season and get into the spirit of giving than by taking the plunge and giving a child a week or two at summer camp?”

You can take the plunge by collecting sponsorship donations. If you collect $125, you get a plunge T-shirt. If you collect $300, you get a hoodie.

VIPs (Very Important Plungers, of course) who raise $1,000 or more will get special acknowledgment.

After your freezing dip in the bay, there will be plenty of goodies to help you warm up.