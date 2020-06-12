Free meals, food donation sites grow across Hampton Roads as the need increases

Hampton Roads restaurants and organizations stepped up to help families who are in need and struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Hampton Roads families who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic were able to get free meals in Virginia Beach.

At the House 757 restaurant, chefs passed out free meals to families in need.

“The two kids that your witnessing right now have been through a lot and this food right now is going to be a blessing for them," said Grandmother Marilyn Birella.

This is the second time organizer Brandon Hutchins put on "Feed the City" event in Virginia Beach. Hutchins explained the need is greater than ever before.

“Especially now with COVID in place, jobs limited, resources limited; so this is just not about the homeless or the less fortunate you know these meals are probably $7 to $8 a pop and if we’re saving someone $7 to $8 that’s money they can apply to their light bill to make sure the heat is on during the winter time," said Hutchins.

Birella and her family know they are not the only ones in need of a hot meal.

“Because right now, not only them, but I know there’s a lot of other kids that are suffering right now that have no food for the holidays so I thank you for giving this food to us," said Birella.

In Norfolk, Christmas lights, an outdoor movie and businesses were shining bright for another community event.

Norfolk Festevents provided the community a way to practice the gift of giving for their annual holiday food drive to help the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore.

Jordan Lett with Norfolk Festevents got a generous donation from a guest attending the event.