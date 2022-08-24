It's all fun and games after new playground opens at Virginia Beach's Friendship Village

The playground is part of a three-year goal by Councilman Aaron Rouse to bring more opportunities for the community in the neighborhood he grew up in.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a moment to celebrate in Virginia Beach on Wednesday. After months of work, the new playground at the Friendship Village apartments is ready for kids!

This project is about more than just giving children a place to play; it's about bringing positivity to the Seatack neighborhood. It's part of a three-year goal by Councilman Aaron Rouse to bring more opportunities for the community in the neighborhood he grew up in.

The debut of the playground in Friendship Village is the result of a door-to-door campaign that asked people in the neighborhood what they wanted. City leaders say neighbors wanted a basketball court and a playground.

The basketball court debuted this past Christmas. Now, this park is complete.

Rouse said he hopes this will help kids in this area stay on the right track.

"We want to engage kids at a younger age, you know, stop that school-to-prison pipeline," Rouse explained at the playground's opening celebration. "And we thought we could do that by making sure that they get outside and get healthy and get fitness, as well. Communicate and learn how to play with others as well. And that helps them out in school. So really it's about building a stronger community."

Rouse said the park cost around $250,000 and that the project was made possible through a public and private partnership.