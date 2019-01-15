NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula has launched an initiative to support federal workers during the government shutdown.

In preparation for the increase in calls to the United Way local assistance and referral sources, First Call, The Community Resource Center, United Way has started a fund to help those seeking assistance with rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and groceries during the extended government shutdown.

United Way has also accelerated part of the February allocation payments to their network of partner agencies to enable local agencies to extend their resources in helping those in need.

The campaign to help those impacted by the government shutdown kicked off on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and donations directed toward this initiative will help those with emergency needs: specifically food, transportation, and current utility payments.

Any furloughed federal employee that resides in Newport News, Hampton, or Lower York County can contact the United Way First Call service at 757-594-4636. If an employee resides in Williamsburg, James City County, and Upper York County, please can contact the Community Resource Center at 757-229-2222.

Anyone seeking assistance will require a scheduled appointment. When scheduling an appointment, federal employees will be required to have a furlough letter, department ID, and any other documents related to the issue.

Community Resource Center is offering resources for anyone that lives in Williamsburg, James City County, or upper York County. It provides direct assistance and referrals to other agencies for people who need help with mental health services, medication, services for the terminally ill, housing, and many other things. For more information from the Community Resource Center call 757-229-2222.