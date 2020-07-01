NORFOLK, Va. — It's Girl Scout cookie season in Hampton Roads, and this year they're introducing a brand new cookie!

The Girl Scouts now sell eight varieties of cookies. They are the top-selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, gluten-free Toffeetastics, Girl Scout S'mores, and now the latest addition: Lemon-Ups!

The lemon-flavored cookies are baked with motivational messages inspired by Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs.

Locally, the Girl Scout Cookie Program began January 4, with Scouts beginning door-to-door sales.

Girl Scouts will take pre-orders for cookies and then start deliveries mid-February, after cookies are delivered to the area from Little Brownie Bakers on February 15.

Booth sales start February 16 and end March 22.