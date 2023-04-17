Give Back 2 Da Block hosts inaugural banquet benefit

The nonprofit founder told 13News Now he felt encouraged by the turnout Sunday, calling it a collective effort to tackle a "pandemic" of gun violence.

HAMPTON, Va. — It was a banquet night for a cause in Hampton on Sunday. Organizers hosted an inaugural benefit, as they worked to raise money for anti-gun violence initiatives.

Darrell Redmond, founder and CEO of Portsmouth-based Give Back 2 Da Block, brought Hampton Roads advocates, community leaders and others together in Downtown Hampton.

Redmond's nonprofit is fundraising for youth summer camp and travel programs. For instance, the organization's end-of-summer goal is to take 25 children to Disney World.

Meantime, Redmond wanted offer youngsters a special experience by including them as part of Sunday evening's event.

"It means so much, because a lot of times, the kids we're dealing with don't get exposure situations as such," he said. "We wanted them to be able to dress up, become formal, look different, feel different because when you feel different, you do different."