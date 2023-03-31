Give Local 757 is back, and you can be part of it!

NORFOLK, Va. — Year after year we put out the call, and Hampton Roads answers it big time.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the creation of Give Local 757! It's the region's largest single-day fundraising event.
The goal is to raise as much money as possible to benefit hundreds of great nonprofit organizations that provide diverse services and programs to people all year long.
Give Local 757 has raised more than $9 million since its inception in 2013. It brings people together to make a difference for local nonprofits that deliver vital services to every one of our communities in Hampton Roads.
This year's Give Local 757 Day will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and will go for 24 hours beginning at 10 a.m. During that time, you can visit Give Local 757's website to find a group to support. Once you're there, you can search for an organization by name, by location, or by cause. When you find the group you want or like, you can look at its profile or just click on "Donate."