Give Local 757 is back, and you can be part of it!

Give Local 757 brings people together to make a difference for local nonprofits that deliver vital services to every one of our communities in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Year after year we put out the call, and Hampton Roads answers it big time.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the creation of Give Local 757! It's the region's largest single-day fundraising event.

The goal is to raise as much money as possible to benefit hundreds of great nonprofit organizations that provide diverse services and programs to people all year long.

Give Local 757 has raised more than $9 million since its inception in 2013. It brings people together to make a difference for local nonprofits that deliver vital services to every one of our communities in Hampton Roads.