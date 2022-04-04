The Virginia Beach-based organization has been offering all types of resources for people with disabilities in our area since 1984.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All month long, 13News Now is highlighting important non-profits in Hampton Roads ahead of the area’s annual day of giving – Give Local 757.

Ability Center of Virginia has been offering all types of resources for people with disabilities in our area since 1984.

The Virginia Beach-based organization prioritizes assistance at school, camps during the summer, expensive equipment and opportunities for adults transitioning out of school.

"It's important that as a community, we are all part of the community,” said Michelle Prendergast, the Ability Center of Virginia executive director.

The Ability Center's big event is an annual gala, but they've had to cancel three years in a row because of COVID-19, so volunteers and donations go a long way in helping the non-profit spread smiles and inclusivity.

"There is something about seeing them doing things that people didn't think they could do,” said Prendergast. “I get a lot more out of it than I give in."

Several organizations that normally host summer camps for people with disabilities can no longer afford to do so, and that means this summer, the Ability Center’s camp will be busy.

You can help them make it a summer to remember by donating to this critical non-profit.

Give Local 757 starts on Tuesday, May 10 at 12 a.m. and ends at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

There are more than 200 organizations and initiatives that you can donate to.