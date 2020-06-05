GIVE LOCAL 757: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula inspires thousands of youth every year to reach their full potential. Donate now to support the group amid the crisis.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Schools are closed and kids are adjusting to a new routine amid the coronavirus. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula is working to keep them motivated and active.

"We had to really get creative and think about, 'How are we going to keep engaged with our kids?' Kids need the support. They don't need to feel the isolation," said Hal Smith, President & CEO of the nonprofit, which has been serving the community for nearly 75 years.

As more families face financial hardship, the group expects the number of young people they help to rise after the crisis.

“A lot of the parents of the kids we serve are gonna be going back to work or looking for work,” said Smith. “And they need to know that there's a place that they can send their kids to.”

The nonprofit’s locations are currently closed due to COVID-19, but it’s working to stay connected to kids, including providing grab-and-go dinners, performing wellness checks calls on families, and producing virtual educational programming.

“Just because a pandemic is going on... things don't change. Kids still need to develop and learn and grow,” said Smith.

Your donation to the group will support its "Smart Smiles" dental care program, help provide school supplies when young people eventually return to the classroom, and contribute to other services to help kids and families through the pandemic.

“The need to serve our youth and to provide opportunities for our youth to have access to a great future and have that plan for the future. That need is not going away,” said Smith.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, visit www.bagclub.com. You can also check out the group on Facebook.