Give Local 757 is here, and you can be part of it!

The annual day of giving is the largest single-day fundraising event for charitable groups in Hampton Roads. It's super easy to help on May 10.

NORFOLK, Va. — Year after year we put out the call, and Hampton Roads answers it big time. We're doing it again, and we can use your help to make 2022 the best year yet for Give Local 757.

The event is the region's largest single-day fundraising event. The goal is to raise as much money as possible to benefit hundreds of great nonprofit organizations that provide diverse services and programs to people all year long.

In 2021, we raised more than $1.7 million. Awesome!

The date this year is May 10, and from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. you can visit Give Local 757's website to find a group to support. Once you're there, you can search for an organization by name, by location, or by cause. When you find the group you want or like, you can look at its profile or just click on "Donate."

Run through the donation process, popping in all the information you need to provide, and submit your contribution.

Boom. Give yourself a high five or a quick pat on the back. It's all right to do it. It's good stuff, and you deserve it.

If you already gave: Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!