This Virginia Beach non-profit helps people and families experiencing homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Homelessness can affect anyone at any time, but the doors are open: just keep fighting to get through them. That message is from the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach.

For more than 30 years, the organization has been known for its community dinner, offering hot meals to the unhoused every night at 5 p.m., even on holidays.

On average, they provide 100,000 meals every year.

“Often it is unfortunately, because many Americans are one paycheck away from not knowing where they are going to live," said Judeo-Christian Outreach Center Development Director Kristin Ward.

Ward said on the housing side, the outreach center works with landlords to provide low-cost rent options for people struggling. An affordable housing crisis has made that service even more critical right now.

“We are excited to be a part of the solution,” said Ward. “And continue to be part of the solution by expanding our services to affordable housing.”

They’re breaking ground this summer on a new three-story facility that will help feed, house, and reintegrate the unhoused community locally.

They’re taking down the four current buildings and constructing that new center on the same footprint as their current campus near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. It's a place where they serve around 200 people every single day.

“It’s important for us to help our neighbors. And they are our neighbors," said Ward.