GIVE LOCAL 757: Norfolk SPCA

Since 1892, the Norfolk SPCA has sheltered, treated, rehabbed, and helped find homes for animals throughout Hampton Roads. Donate now to assist the nonprofit.

NORFOLK, Va. — During the COVID-19 outbreak, people are being urged to stay at home. Meanwhile, area shelters say adoptable animals still need forever homes.

”During the pandemic, it's been really a silver lining for families and for individuals to be able to come to the shelter and find a new family member, a new furry friend,” says Kimberly Sherlaw, Executive Director of the Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics. In response to the crisis, the nonprofit is open and offering all services.

The group has also launched an Emergency Pet Pantry to assist those experiencing financial hardship.

“If you love your pets, not being able to feed them -- the anxiety associated with that -- we wanted to take that away and let the community know that we're here to help,” says Sherlaw.

During the pandemic, the Norfolk SPCA wants to make it even easier for people to find their forever friends, including viewing animals online and adoption discounts.

“It's almost been sort of a puzzle for us to figure how we were going to keep going, keep servicing the community, and get animals into homes and provide low-cost veterinary services,” says Sherlaw.

With 75 to 100 animals on average available for adoption daily, the nonprofit needs your help to keep operations going. You can donate money, shelter supplies, or food and treats for the Emergency Pet Pantry. You can also sign up to foster animals or volunteer at the shelter.

“In a time where there's crisis and...stress and anxiety, knowing that you could do one small thing to assist your neighborhood shelter, it makes you feel good and it helps the shelter tremendously,” says Sherlaw.

Amid the worry and fear the coronavirus may cause, Sherlaw says the Norfolk SPCA wants people to remember that they can offer much-needed consistency and companionship.

“Being able to get outside, take your dog for a walk, have the time to play with your cat, those things are techniques that slow you down, slow the stress, lessen the anxiety,” says Sherlaw. “I think it is an opportunity right now for people who have been waiting to bring an animal into their lives. It is really gonna be a benefit for so many and, of course, for the animals.”

For more information about the Norfolk SPCA, visit https://norfolkspca.com/. You can also check out the group‘s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/norfolkspca/.