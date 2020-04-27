GIVE LOCAL 757: The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula

The Salvation Army is serving the most vulnerable populations on the Peninsula amid COVID-19. Donate now to help them continue their efforts.

HAMPTON, Va. — During these uncertain times, The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula is still ‘doing the most good‘— as its motto states— for people in need on the Peninsula.

Captain Michael Good, one of the nonprofit’s commanding officers, says it’s serving five to six times the number of families facing food insecurity amid COVID-19.

“We are seeing such an increased need for our services, now more than ever— especially what would've been considered the underserved population beforehand. They're even more at risk,” says Good.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula launched emergency food distribution and street feedings.

“We're seeing bus drivers and salon owners and people like that -- just the kind of blue-collar, middle-class community -- that are now having to reach out for assistance just to even provide food for their families,“ says Good.

The pandemic has forced the organization’s shelter program to modify operations, but its emotional support hotline is still available. It’s also providing emergency utility assistance, especially for seniors in need.

“We're gonna come to where they are — speak to them over the phone, speak to them via email — to make sure that those needs are met,” says Good.

But after serving more than 11,000 meals to date during the crisis, the nonprofit now urgently needs the community‘s help. Canned goods and non-perishables are needed to help restock its food pantry, and monetary donations help to provide vital care and buy food for its mobile feeding program.

“We've really seen a community that really steps up when there is hurting and pain,” says Good. “We're serving people who truly have nothing...and we could not do it without the support of our community.“

As Peninsula residents react to the spread of COVID-19, Captain Good says The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula will continue to spread a message of optimism.

“We've seen hope sprouting amidst the darkness daily -- through our volunteers, through the donors who step up,” says Good. “That is really the best way to combat what we're currently facing, is by that spreading of hope.”

For more information about The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula, visit http://virginiasalvationarmy.org/hamptonva/ or check out the organization on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyvapeninsula/.