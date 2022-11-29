Giving Tuesday: How organizations in Hampton Roads are looking for help

Donations will fund building materials for Habitat for Humanity. Heart for Orphans is working to support orphaned children in Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — Giving Tuesday is a chance for those to give back to their charity of choice. Organizations in Hampton Roads said a small donation can make a big difference.

“People say, ‘What’s your goal for building houses?’ I say, ‘To build as many as we can,’” said Janet Green, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.

Donations given to Habitat for Humanity will help with their efforts in tackling the affordable housing crisis as inflation clinches at wallets.

“People can’t find an affordable place to live, either renting or owning and it’s such a critical time,” Green said.

Much of those funds go toward materials.

“As we know, building materials have increased [in price]," said Frank Hruska, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads. "So, the more money we receive, the more houses we can build.”

Giving to Heart for Orphans means feeding, housing, and educating orphaned children and teens in Ukraine.

“We have six houses spread out and 50 kids in different locations and... they are doing surprisingly well,” said Nancy Hathaway, the founder and director of Heart for Orphans.

As the war with Russian forces continues in Ukraine, Hathaway said her team is working to ensure safety for families who have fled the country and additional support to a group of orphaned boys who aren’t allowed to leave the country, tasked to fight.

“It’s really doubled the cost of what we normally would pay to take care of our people,” Hathaway said.

She’s hoping to raise $5,000 with a donor looking to match it. As these organizations look for support on Giving Tuesday, they also hope to see continued help year-round.

“While today is called 'Giving Tuesday,' we look forward to partnering with people all year round,” Green said.

Habitat for Humanity said there are many ways to give Tuesday. You can donate, buy from a Habitat ReStore or donate time to build homes for families in Hampton Roads.