Gloucester Christian coalition to clean homeless campsite ahead of winter season

The group will meet at the Hardee’s parking lot in front of Tractor Supply and teams will be directed from there.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — As the temperature begins to drop, there's an effort underway to clean up a homeless campsite in Gloucester.

Some people have abandoned their campsites, leaving behind a mess for others who call the woods their home.

John Seltzer is the Executive Director for Myrenu, a Gloucester County Christian Coalition serving those who are struggling and equipping those who are serving. On November 14 at 9 a.m., the group will come into the woods and clean up what's left behind so it's cleaner and safer for those who will call this place home during the winter months.

"We all struggle from time to time, and if this is just one stepping stone or a temporary solution to get them on a permanent path, that's what we're here for," Seltzer said. "We just want to make sure they're loved and taken care of."

There are between six to 10 people living in the woods. Seltzer says he expects to see more people in the next several months.

"I expect more homeless to make their way into the community, looking for the shelter, and realizing that because of the pandemic it hasn't opened," Seltzer said.

Seltzer says because of the pandemic, churches aren't able to open their doors as a full-time winter shelter like in previous years. He says some homeless people in the county are in hotels through a grant program, but the homeless population is growing, and there's a waiting list to get into those hotels.

"We have a place for them to go," Seltzer said. "The landowner is compassionate and made it clear, as long as we keep things clean, they can live in this area.

"We're called to love everyone as Christ loved us, and it doesn't matter whether you work a 9-to-5 or camped in the woods, we're going to meet you where you're at and help you get through it."

You can find out more about the campsite cleanup here.