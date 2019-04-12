GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Ahead of the Virginia General Assembly's 2020 legislative session, many Virginia localities are passing resolutions to become second amendment sanctuaries.

The Gloucester County Board unanimously approved a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution at its Tuesday night meeting.

It's the latest locality to pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary as cities and counties across the Commonwealth pass resolutions ahead of the 2020 legislative session.

It's anticipated that the Virginia General Assembly will pass stricter gun laws now that Democrats have control.

By passing resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuaries, localities are stating they will ignore any "restrictive" gun laws that are passed by the General Assembly.

While Gloucester County was voting to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary, a crowd of people amassed outside Virginia Beach city hall in support of their city becoming one as well.

The Virginia Beach City Council didn't have anything on their agenda about Second Amendment Sanctuaries, Tuesday night, but many people planned to speak during public comment. So many people showed up that the chambers were over capacity and there was an overflow of people outside.

Can cities actually ignore state law though?

Delegate Jay Jones for the 89th House District asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to give an opinion ahead of the legislative session so lawmakers can ensure to pass laws that comply with his opinion.

