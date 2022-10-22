Over $600,000 allocated to improve Gloucester Library

"I think folks are really going to like what we have planned, Diane Rebertus, Gloucester's director of Library Services, said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Gloucester Main Library will receive over $600,000 in renovations that are expected to begin in 2023, a spokesperson for the city said.

Of the money, $450,000 will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and $200,000 will come from the Main Street Preservation Trust.

Improvements will include new flooring and paint throughout the facility as well as safety and efficiency updates for the children's area.

New electrical outlets, a new location for the circulation desk and new study rooms are expected to be included in the renovations.

