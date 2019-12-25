GLOUCESTER, Va. — There’s a need for volunteers at a Gloucester homeless shelter.

The GUEST shelter is pleading for help this holiday season because they’re at risk of closing shelters if the help isn’t there.

Randolph Jackson was born in Gloucester. He's 82 years old.

“I was the first student bus driver in Gloucester,” Jackson said. “I enjoy coming home.”

He moved away but life brought him back. After dealing with health issues, he found himself on the streets in 2017.

Now, he's at the GUEST Shelter in Gloucester. It's his third trip around.

“I call this my home because I come back and they receive me with open arms,” Jackson said.

GUEST, the Gloucester United Emergency Shelter Team, is a group of local churches giving homeless people a place to escape the cold during the winter months.

The home serves as a day shelter. For four months, a different church a week opens its doors at night, providing meals and a bed for about two dozen people.

The ministry operates solely on volunteers. Right now, there's a need for more, especially during the week of Christmas.

John Seltzer, a member of the Board of Directors, said more volunteers are needed at night or they're in jeopardy of closing the shelter.

“We’ll spend time with family. For them, this is their family,” Seltzer said.

Seltzer said if they had to close at night because they didn’t have enough volunteers, the homeless would go right back on the street.

“At night, they would have to scramble,” Seltzer said. “Praise God we haven't had to shut the night shelter down, we just have to scramble and have faith volunteers will show up.”

Seltzer is asking people to consider donating their time this Christmas because, for many of these individuals, this house is their home this Christmas.

The night shelter is located at White Marsh Baptist Church for the week of Christmas.

Volunteers are needed on the following shifts:

12/24- check in at 7-11pm - 2 volunteers (No need to come earlier than 7 p.m. due to Christmas Eve service)

12/25- checkin 630-11pm - 2 volunteers

12/25- overnight 11pm-5am - 1 volunteer

12/26- checkout 5-7am - 2 volunteers

12/26- overnight 11pm-5am - 1 volunteer

12/27- checkout 5-7am - 2 volunteers

12/27- checkin 630-11pm - 2 volunteers

12/27- overnight 11pm-5am - 2 volunteers

12/28- checkout 5-7am - 2 volunteers

12/28- checkin 630-11pm - 2 volunteers

12/28- overnight 11pm-5am - 2 volunteers

12/29- checkout 5-7am - 2 volunteers

12/29- checkin 630-11pm - 2 volunteers

12/29- overnight 11pm-5am - 2 volunteers

12/30- checkout 5-7am - 1 volunteer

You can sign up here.