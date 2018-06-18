GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) – With the temperature rising, people at a shelter in Gloucester County are trying to provide a little relief to those in need.

The GUEST shelter handed out cold drinks to homeless people in the area Monday morning.

With the shelter only being open a couple days a week this summer, it can get tough for the homeless trying to stay cool.

The shelter normally operates during the winter months. They saw a need to keep providing resources even after they closed in March.

So, they're now open Tuesdays and Thursdays during the spring and summer.

The executive director for the GUEST shelter John Seltzer said they found where a few homeless people lived and want to provide a little relief during the hot days.

“Anything we can do to help the homeless,” Seltzer said. “Jesus said I was thirsty and you gave me a drink, so we’re going to do the same thing.”

GUEST served 90 people from last December to March. Seltzer believes about 15 people are camping in the county.

Like Jimmy McGonnell.

McGonnell ended up homeless several years ago after he said drinking became a problem for him. He's now in treatment, and working, but finds himself living in a tent in the woods of Gloucester.

He's been going to the GUEST shelter the last month, twice a week, doing his laundry, taking a shower, even getting a good meal.

“They have provided a lot,” McGonnell said. “It's hard having water or food out here so it is a blessing.”

The shelter is going to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. They're also searching for a few more volunteers.

