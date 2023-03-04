Jackie Miller has resigned from her job as a school bus driver while gaining support after a viral video showed her shouting at students.

AMHERST, Ohio — Former Amherst school bus driver Jackie Miller has become the subject of national headlines after a viral video was shared across social media that showed her using profanities while shouting at students.

Now, a GoFundMe campaign that was launched to provide her with support has raised more than $96,000 as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

"Bus drivers, teachers and janitors are the hardest working people and a huge influence on our children," the GoFundMe campaign declares. "Yet they continue to be underpaid and under appreciated. Kids these days are out of control and no one is allowed to reprimand them in fear of losing their job."

The fundraising effort, which comes after Miller resigned from her job as a bus driver, says the money will be used to help her pay for some time off.

Last week, Amherst Superintendent Mike Molnar tells 3News he sent the following letter to parents to alert them of the district's investigation of the incident:

Dear Amherst Parents,

This evening, I received a video circulating on social media of a bus driver using inappropriate and offensive language towards students. The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have accepted the bus driver's resignation effective immediately and the incident will be fully investigated. The actions of the bus driver do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district and do not reflect our commitment to providing a safe, caring, and compassionate educational environment.

Moving forward, our Transportation Department will review its procedures to make sure we are handling situations appropriately for the safety of our students. The district will also continue to support our bus drivers with proper training and professional development.

As Superintendent, I will continue to focus my energy and efforts on creating a positive and safe environment for all students and staff. I believe that open communication and constructive feedback from our community help us create a stronger and more supportive environment. Thank you.

Molnar has since told 3News that multiple students have been disciplined, but he did not specify how many students, what they are being disciplined for or what those disciplinary actions are.

Miller, meanwhile, told her side of the story Friday in an interview with 3News' Bri Buckley. She said a group of kids were constantly acting out, purposefully instigating her for the last two years -- and she finally had enough.

"I'm sorry for the way this went down, I truly am," Miller said. "I do apologize for my actions, but I won't take it back."

You can see more of our interview with Miller in the video below:

One of the comments Miller said in the bus video has also been put on a T-shirt, which Mistakes on the Lake is now selling for $25. We're told $5 of each shirt will be donated to Miller.