Golfers gave back with 'Swings Fore Strings' - raising money for a music program for kids

Several of our '13News Now' team members hit the green at Topgolf Saturday, including Craig Moeller, Taylor Stephenson, and Dan Kennedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Saturday, golfers gave back with "Swings Fore Strings" - raising money for a music program for elementary school kids run by the Salvation Army at the Kroc Center in Norfolk



13News Now is a proud sponsor of this event, and several of our team members hit the green at Topgolf Saturday, including Craig Moeller, Taylor Stephenson, and Dan Kennedy.

"I do not have much golfing experience, even though I do golf a lot," 13News Now Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson said after launching a ball out onto the field at Topgolf. "I'm not that great, but I'm working on it."

"At our Kroc Facility, we do a music program for children," Chris Flanagan with the Salvation Army told us. "It's a strings program - a band program."

"It's after school,"Flanagan continued. "It involves many aspects. They do tutoring for the kids on their homework, provide them a hot meal, and then they teach them a musical instrument, whether it's a string or brass instrument," he said.

"Topgolf is a great place to come out and have fun," Flanagan continued. "We have over 70 participants. We've raised so far over $20,000."

"We love coming together - finding a way to give back to the community, and we're all really passionate about it," Stephenson said about the experience.

"And personally, for me - I'm from Hampton Roads. I grew up here - born here, now work here and live here and raise children here, so it's extremely exciting for me and I love doing it, she said.