Great Bridge Middle School in Chesapeake to stay virtual after fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Great Bridge Middle School in Chesapeake will stick to virtual learning through the rest of the week after the building was damaged by fire Saturday.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) said that maintenance workers have worked to assess and repair the damage, but air quality was still a concern.

The school system said online classes will follow the regular school schedule. Teachers will give their students information on how to access virtual class meetings and assignments.

The announcement comes after the Chesapeake Fire Department deemed the fire to be accidental, caused by a wall-mounted electric heater and switch box. No injuries were reported.

Following the fire, CPS said that classes would be virtual on Monday as officials worked to learn more about the extent of the fire damage at the school.