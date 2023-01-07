Anti-violence advocate organizations face off in softball game

"Bagz4daKidz" and "GiveBack2DaBlock" took to the field to fight against youth gun violence.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two local anti-violence groups got out their mitts to play a ball game for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

It was the third annual "Hood Celebrity Stop the Violence, Put the Guns Down!" The anti-violence softball game, hosted by "Bagz4daKidz," welcomed athletes, community leaders and hip hop artists to spectate the Hampton match.

"Bagz4daKidz" is an outreach program against youth gun violence out of Newport News. The program aims to show young people the power of unity in the community, according to its founder, Chris Moore.

The organization faced off against "GiveBack2DaBlock," a Portsmouth-based group working to help youth in under-served communities find opportunities and support.

"GiveBack2DaBlock" walked away victorious, winning 24-8. Darrell Redmond, the founder of the organization, posted the results on his Instagram Saturday night.

"Great job as we come together to bring awareness and resolutions to the gun violence that plagues our communities," Redmond wrote in the caption. "Shout out to Christopher Moore and BagzfortheKidz for the groundwork to make it successful."