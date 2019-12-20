HAMPTON, Va. — They've been a haven on the Peninsula for more than 40 years.

Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton provides safety, empowerment and resources for survivors of domestic violence.

Last year, they provided almost 5,000 nights of shelter to more than 150 people, nearly 70 of them children. But now, the organization is going through some tough times of its own.

Executive Director Sanu Dieng said a sprinkler system went off in their largest emergency shelter in September, and the flooding was devastating. It's where they provide 23 beds for women and children.

“It was more than we expected to take care of and there are some unexpected costs,” Dieng said. “It is limited what we can do right now.”

Dieng said they operate several safe houses on the Peninsula, but they're at capacity now, and the damage is affecting them greatly.

“This does limit us a bit, we don't have the capacity that we're used to,” Dieng said. “There are some things we need to refill in there [like] furniture.”

Now they're asking the community to help them rebuild. At the same time, they’re leaning on their sister agencies to help house those running from abuse.

They started a GoFundMe and the contributions are coming in.

“To extend those gifts to us during the holiday season, we are grateful,” Dieng said.

Dieng wants survivors to know they're rebuilding as quickly as possible to create that safe environment.

“Call us, even though we are going through this,” Dieng said. “We're still here for you.”

You can donate here.