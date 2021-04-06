Hampton Library brings Pride to the Peninsula

The public library is offering resources for the LGBTQIA community.

HAMPTON, Va. — Christopher McKain has a thirst for knowledge.

"Learning never stops as long as you're willing to grow," he says, with a book display building out of the desk behind him.

Next to that thirst is a desire to help.

"I make it a passion of mine to help those in the community however I can."

Luckily he found the perfect job to combine the two: "Libraries have been community hubs, and that's what I aim to promote working for the library."

An employee at the Hampton Public Library since 2016, McKain wants to make sure this hub has all the resources the community might need.

He showcases pamphlets with services for the homeless and domestic abuse victims all the way down to aspiring small business owners. It's when he begins to talk about LGBTQIA that the immediate community really comes into play.

"A lot of those (Pride) resources and programs are geared toward the southside. I wanted to bridge that gap and compliment some of the services offered over there," he says, highlighting the LGBTQIA resources the library offers. "We have tons of resources as you can see behind me, LGBT books in fiction and non-fiction, documentaries, movies available for checkout."

He reaches into the mountain of literature behind him and pulls out examples: "This is a 'how to they/them,' great resource for people learning more about pronouns."

McKain makes it a point to determine these books for everyone, not just those who identify as LGBTQIA.

Outside the actual library, he's co-hosting a virtual Q&A today with the LGBT Life Center as a part of the Hampton Roads Pride Month event calendar.

Whether it's through books, clinics, or virtual seminars, McKain wants to make sure the library truly is a community hub for all.