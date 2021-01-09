Hampton Police: Man missing, considered endangered after abandoned car found

Investigators found an abandoned vehicle that they think Russell Walden Brown Jr. drove. He's considered missing and endangered.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 1, 2021.

The Hampton Police Division is looking for a man considered to be endangered on Friday morning.

In a press release, the police division said officers found an abandoned vehicle around 5 a.m. Friday. It was on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in the 1000 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

Investigators think the vehicle was driven by Russell Walden Brown Jr., 50, who is now missing.

According to the police division, Brown is described as a Black man who is six feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. They don't know what he was wearing.

Anyone who has information about Brown's location is asked to call the police division at 757–727–6111.