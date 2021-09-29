Hampton, Newport News police and firefighters facing off in kickball tournament

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021.
It's about time to "kick" it: the Hampton Police Division will face off against teams from the Newport News Police and Fire Departments in a kickball tournament this weekend.
In a social media teaser, the Hampton Police Division said there will be raffles, food trucks, vendors and a DJ. They say it will be an opportunity for police and firefighters to interact with community partners and young people.
The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Briarfield Park in Hampton. That's located at 1560 Briarfield Road.
