Hampton, Newport News police and firefighters facing off in kickball tournament

Hampton police will compete against teams from Newport News Police and Fire Departments at Briarfield Park this Saturday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021.

It's about time to "kick" it: the Hampton Police Division will face off against teams from the Newport News Police and Fire Departments in a kickball tournament this weekend.

In a social media teaser, the Hampton Police Division said there will be raffles, food trucks, vendors and a DJ. They say it will be an opportunity for police and firefighters to interact with community partners and young people.

The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Briarfield Park in Hampton. That's located at 1560 Briarfield Road.

13News Now has reached out to the police division for additional information.

Join us this Saturday, October 2, for a friendly game of kickball! We will be competing against teams from Newport News Police and Fire. This is a great opportunity to interact with our community partners and youth. The fun starts at 11am at Briarfield Park! pic.twitter.com/7KJoH4TWJq — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) September 29, 2021

This story will be updated.