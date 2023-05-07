Hampton Police searching for 11 year-old runaway girl

Danielle Thomas is described as African American, 5' 0", 90 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton have requested the public's help in locating 11-year-old Danielle Thomas.

She's described as African American, 5'00, 90 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with a smiley face on it, gray jogging style pants, black Crocs, and her hair was in two buns.

She is known to frequent the Buckroe Beach area.