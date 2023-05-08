These Hampton Roads breweries won at the 2023 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Hampton Roads' craft beer was recognized at the 2023 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, with several breweries from the area winning big.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads' craft beer scene showed up big time at the 2023 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, with several breweries from the area winning across various categories.

125 breweries took part in the competition this year, which took place at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Virginia. Brewers could submit up to four beers to be judged in 31 different categories.

A record 471 beers were entered. 550 people went to the competition.

"This year's competition brought new breweries and veterans together across all styles for continued high-quality pours," Head Judge Charlie Harr wrote in a news release. "Congratulations to the winners who entered the cup and continue pushing the craft brewery industry to new heights and making Virginia the great beer scene that it is!"

Here's a look at the winners representing the 757:

Local breweries sweep 3 places in best in show category

Benchtop Brewing Company from Norfolk came in first place with its "Crimson Gaze," a red ale.

From Williamsburg, Aleworks took second place with its "Weekend Lager," which the beer review website Untappd describes as "intricately smooth and classically inspired." Billsburg Brewery, also in Williamsburg, came in third with its "Fly Away IPA."

Hampton brewery wins alternative grains or sugars category

St. George Brewing Company came in first place with the "Honey Meade Lager," a beer brewed with "honey made by bees living," according to a Total Wine product description.

Portsmouth brewery lands first place amber lager

Momac Brewing Company was recognized for its "Pato de Palo," which the company describes as a "smooth, light amber and copper" that provide flavors and aromas similar to toasted bread and biscuits.

Aleworks takes third in brown ale category

The Williamsburg brewery landed third place with its "Tavern Brown Ale," which has "aromas of toasted coffee, followed by flavors of nuts, caramel and a touch of chocolate" and a finish that's "warm with a hint of citrus."

First and second-place IPAs for these Peninsula breweries

Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg won first place with the "Fly Away IPA," and Tradition Brewing Company in Newport News took second with "IPA #13."

Hampton, Norfolk breweries recognized for double IPAs

Caiseal Beer & Spirits Company, which is based out of The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery in Hampton, landed second place with its "Treat Me Wrong IPA."

Smartmouth Brewing Company, which is based in Norfolk, came in third with the "Notch 9."

Williamsburg brewery scores third for hazy IPA

The Virginia Beer Company was recognized for the "Estimated Eyes," a bright and citrusy brew with a hint of tropical fruit.

Norfolk brewery lands second place in European sour category

It was Cova Brewing Company's "There It Gose."

Billsburg wins twice in international lager category

The Williamsburg brewery won second and third place with the "Classic Lager" and "Juan's Nightstand," respectively.

Suffolk brewery first place in Irish and Scottish ales category

Nansemond Brewing Station won with the "Myrtle’s Diary Red Ale."

Third place in Kölsch for this Hampton brewery

St. George Brewing Company was recognized for the "Morning Dew," which is described as "a refreshing and sessionable German-style light beer with a pale golden color and moderate carbonation."

All 3 places in mixed fermentation category won by local breweries

Benchtop Brewing Company in Norfolk won first place with the "Brown Bear Honey Pot Batch 4," a sour brown ale.

Coastal Fermentory in Newport News took second with the "Semper Fermentis – Batch 2" and Aleworks landed third with "Lover's Greed."

Norfolk's Benchtop lands second in pale European bitter/pilsner category