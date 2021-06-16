'Pleasantly surprised' | The Hampton Roads dating world during and post-COVID

Life’s challenges in the last year and a half have forced a lot of people to view relationships, and dating, with a new lens.

NORFOLK, Va. — “Confidence. Have confidence with it," said Nate West, a Virginia Beach resident. “I’m on Tinder every day, Bumble, all the dating apps and it’s been a lot easier for me."

As restrictions ease, some people have been seeing more success with setting up dates. It's a contrast from the onset of the pandemic.

“It was really hard, difficult to get that initial connection," said Shaye Cueto. "Face-to-face to me is more important than on the phone. After that, I do intend and hopefully it’s a lot better." Cueto is also a Virginia Beach native.

Some dating apps have been adapting because of the pandemic. Hinge, for example, has a setting where people can add their vaccination status.

And that’s not the only thing that’s changed.

"I'm seeing that a lot of the singles now are really wanting to get the skills to date and be with people with purpose," said Alasha Bennett, also known as The Dating Mechanic.

She’s a relationship and dating coach based in Virginia Beach, but works with clients from all over.

“They're dating intentionally, right? So they're looking for someone that is good for them emotionally, intellectually," said Bennett. "I'm very pleasantly surprised. For as long as I've been doing this, this pandemic actually has gotten people to really think about who they want in their life. And that's phenomenal.”

Bennett described some of her clients' priorities seemingly shifting, but she told 13News Now about the need for communication staying constant. And that goes for virtual spaces, too.

“As long as everything is out in the open and you know both parties’ intentions. Communication is key. That’s important," said ODU student Erin Thompson. "We talk every day, although we both work and I’m in school.”