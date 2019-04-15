AskHRgreen.com and Keep Virginia Beautiful is asking the Hampton Roads community to volunteer in their area for the upcoming Great American Cleanup. The two-day national clean up project will take place on May 3 and 4, 2019.

Over 3.4 million volunteers have participated in the cleanup, making it the nation’s largest community improvement program. The projects have created about $175 million in measurable benefits across 20,000 participating communities.

In Hampton Roads, the program hopes to connect members of the community with meaningful projects in their area.

“If you live in Suffolk, for instance, and wish to volunteer for a project close to your home, you can do that. Hampton Roads businesses also will be invited to form their own cleanup teams to work on projects as a group,” said Regional Project Chairman Wayne Jones in a news release.

Volunteers will participate in various projects throughout the region to transform local parks, playgrounds, waterways, and other public spaces into more sustainable places to live and play.

People who want to join the cleanup may visit askhrgreen.org/great-american-cleanup to register for a project in their area. Corporations and organizations can also sign up online or contact Mike Baum at mbaum@keepvirginiabeautiful.org or (804) 665-2908.